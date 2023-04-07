Tottenham transfer news: James Maddison expected to leave Leicester amid Spurs links











James Maddison is now reportedly expected to leave Leicester City this summer, after claims that Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign him.

Tottenham are searching for yet another permanent manager after Antonio Conte left the club by mutual consent last month.

Fabio Paratici has also stepped away from his duties as managing director of football after his ban from football activity was extended worldwide by FIFA.

Despite the chaos off the pitch, Spurs are still seemingly pressing ahead with their plans for the summer.

Indeed, Tottenham are reportedly leading the race to sign Leicester star James Maddison, with the 26-year-old set to enter the final year of his contract at the end of the campaign.

Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

Now, GiveMeSport reports that Maddison is likely to leave Leicester this summer after the departure of Brendan Rodgers.

Maddison expected to leave Leicester

Rodgers was relieved of his duties at Leicester on Sunday after what has been a dismal campaign for the Foxes so far.

And there is now an ‘increased chance’ that Maddison will follow him out the door, according to GiveMeSport.

The outlet notes that Leicester will face a tough task in convincing Maddison to extend his stay beyond the summer.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Maddison has been ‘incredible’ for Leicester over the past few seasons and it’s no surprise that he looks set to move on this summer.

After being handed his first start for England last month, the 26-year-old will be desperate to kick on and secure a move to a top club.

Spurs will be on the lookout for a creative midfielder this summer and Maddison certainly fits the bill. He’s registered 15 goal involvements in the Premier League this season and he would help carry some of the creative burden that currently rests on Harry Kane’s shoulders.

Yet, Tottenham will reportedly need to meet Leicester’s £50 million valuation and convince the player to make the switch to north London.

He’s attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle, while Spurs currently have no permanent manager in the dugout.

Show all