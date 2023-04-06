Report: Liverpool tell £50m PL star they want to sign him, he's one of the best free-kick takers in the world











Liverpool have told James Maddison’s representatives that they’re keen to sign him in the summer transfer window.

According to 90Min, the Reds have been in touch with the Leicester talisman’s representatives that they want to bring him to Anfield this summer.

Leicester are enduring a torrid season in the Premier League, but Maddison has been a shining beacon of hope for the East Midlanders this term, keeping his standards incredibly high.

The midfielder has been in brilliant form this term, and, in turn, he has caught the eye of some of the Premier League’s top clubs.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Liverpool and Tottenham have been named as teams who have registered their interest in this report, while Newcastle have been linked for absolutely ages too.

With the playmaker reportedly valued at £50m, this won’t be a cheap deal.

Liverpool certainly need to rebuild their midfield, and while Maddison isn’t a traditional Jurgen Klopp player, he’d certainly bring some much-needed creativity to this team.

Of course, one of Maddison’s main strengths is his ability from set-pieces. Kieran Trippier has previously named him as one of the best free-kick takers in the world, and that could be very useful for the Reds.

Indeed while Trent Alexander-Arnold has been dynamite on set plays for years, the right-back has been out of form for quite some time now and there has been talk about Alexander-Arnold being dropped from the team.

If the full-back is taken out of the side then Liverpool will need a new set-piece specialist and Maddison certainly fits that bill.

Whether or not Liverpool can get this deal done remains to be seen, but with Jurgen Klopp promising a big summer in a recent press conference, perhaps the 26-year-old could be Merseyside-bound.

Photo by Stephen White – CameraSport via Getty Images

