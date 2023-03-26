Andriy Shevchenko raves about 'incredible' Tottenham target James Maddison











Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchenko has raved about Leicester City star James Maddison, after claims Tottenham Hotspur could try to sign him this summer.

Tottenham have been linked with Maddison over the past few transfer windows, but a move has never materialised.

Indeed, The Telegraph reported earlier this month that Spurs are likely to target Maddison once again this summer.

The 26-year-old has been a standout performer for Leicester over the years and he looks set to secure a big move in the summer.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Maddison was handed his full England debut tonight as Gareth Southgate’s men picked up a 2-0 win over Ukraine.

And ahead of tonight’s clash at Wembley, Shevchenko was full of praise for the Leicester star.

Shevchenko raves about Tottenham target Maddison

Speaking on Channel 4’s coverage of the game, the former Chelsea man lauded Maddison for producing consistent performances in a Leicester shirt.

“He’s been incredible,” Shevchenko said. “His performances are consistent for his club, it’s deserved [to start for England].”

Despite the fact that Maddison will have just one year left on his current deal come the summer, he is expected to command a hefty fee.

The Foxes reportedly value him at around £60 million, which shouldn’t put Spurs off considering they paid a similar fee for Richarlison last year.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

But whether or not Spurs firm up their interest in the player will come down to who is in the dugout next season.

Antonio Conte has favoured a system without a playmaker like Maddison, but with the Italian’s future in doubt, a potential new boss may be keen on signing the England star.

Spurs have lacked a creative outlet like Maddison ever since Christian Eriksen left the club and much of the burden has rested on Harry Kane’s shoulders.

It’s surely an area that Spurs will be keen to strengthen in the summer, especially if Conte’s potential replacement favours a system with an attacking-midfielder.

