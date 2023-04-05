Tottenham now leading race to sign 'sensational' £50m-rated star











Tottenham Hotspur are the team leading the race for James Maddison, with Leicester City prepared to sell their talisman for £50 million this summer.

That is according to The Telegraph, who note that the 26-year-old is out of contract at the King Power Stadium at the end of next season.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

James Maddison is definitely going to be one of the players to keep an eye on this summer. Leicester are in a bleak situation right now. But the England international has been a standout performer.

Tottenham leading race for James Maddison

He has nine goals and six assists in the Premier League. And that is despite the attacking midfielder missing seven games along the way. Leicester have lost six of those games.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Unfortunately for the Foxes, it would appear that they may have to get used to playing without Maddison on a much more regular basis in a few months.

The Telegraph reports that Tottenham are leading the race to sign Maddison. Leicester meanwhile, will let him leave for £50 million ahead of the final year of his deal.

Maddison could be something of a game-changing signing for a side this summer. He has been so good over the last few years. And he has 92 goal involvements in 194 games for the Foxes in all competitions.

Tottenham face a massive summer. Of course, the priorities are appointing a new manager and resolving Harry Kane’s future. But they also have to do a lot of work on the squad.

They will be aware that the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea should be considerably better next year. And they cannot afford to be left behind.

Maddison is a ‘sensational‘ player, so it would be a massive statement to bring him in.

As things stand, they appear to be well-placed.