Tottenham told to swoop for 'the best manager in the world'; he's keen











Stan Collymore has urged Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy to push the boat out for Mauricio Pochettino.

The pundit, writing on CaughtOffside, says he “can’t believe” Spurs haven’t tried to rival Chelsea for the Argentine.

Both Tottenham and Chelsea are currently looking for a new permanent manager.

However, while Spurs are still looking, the Blues are reportedly closing in on Pochettino.

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed on Twitter that “all parties expect full agreement to be completed soon”.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs still have time to change Pochettino’s mind. That is, if they’re even bothered.

Several journalists and pundits have claimed that Tottenham haven’t made any effort to get him back.

This is despite Pochettino reportedly being keen on taking the Spurs reins once again.

Collymore believes that, as Pochettino to Chelsea is not yet official, Tottenham should make a U-turn.

“I can’t believe Spurs haven’t tried to rival Chelsea for Mauricio Pochettino,” Collymore said to CaughtOffside.

“He still hasn’t been confirmed as Chelsea’s new permanent boss.

“So, if I was Daniel Levy, I would go to him and say ‘we’ll offer you better terms, we’ll give you plenty of time and we’ll finally spend the money needed to bring in some top quality players’.

“I don’t know if Levy’s pride is stopping him from trying to re-hire Pochettino or not.

“I don’t think the pair ended on really bad terms, but I don’t think it was a particularly pleasant departure either.

“I’m sure there is still some frustration on Pochettino’s part over the way he was treated and how his time in London came to an end.”

‘It won’t work second time round’

Pochettino is undoubtedly a world-class coach.

Andros Townsend once said he’s maybe “the best manager in the world”.

However, it looks as though Spurs simply don’t want to go back there due to their history together.

David Ornstein said as much just a few days ago, in conversation with Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE.

“For many reasons they might not want to go back,” he said.

“From what I hear, that’s a unanimous view in the hierarchy that it would be better to move on.

“Like a marriage maybe that has fallen apart. It won’t work second time round.”

In all fairness, it’s a good argument to make.

Pochettino’s legacy at Spurs is sealed, and bringing him back could potentially damage it.

Look at how Frank Lampard’s caretaker spell in charge of Chelsea is going.

Meanwhile, a new manager would provide a blank slate and expectations wouldn’t be over-inflated.

At the same time, the prospect of Pochettino linking up with Tottenham’s rivals would be a bitter pill to swallow.