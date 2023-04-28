Alan Brazil shares what Pochettino has now told him about the Tottenham job











Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino appears to be on his way to Chelsea, after Spurs opted to go with Ryan Mason until the summer.

Daniel Levy has been linked for years with bringing Pochettino back to Tottenham. But once again, Levy resisted the urge and Pochettino appears to be on his way to Chelsea now.

For Chelsea fans, it’s an exciting appointment. A top manager with a history of working both with young players and big egos. He should, in theory, be ideal for Todd Boehly’s Blues.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

However, speaking on TalkSPORT this morning, Alan Brazil has revealed that Pochettino is said to be hugely disappointed in Tottenham and Levy for not even asking him.

“I really like the guy. I think he’s a top top bloke. But one thing I do know is that he was so disappointed that Spurs didn’t even contact him,” Brazil said.

Brazil has revealed previous nuggets of information from what he calls a close friendship with Pochettino.

Tottenham look to be heading in a different direction though. And it will certainly be interesting to see how this pans out next season. If Chelsea fly under Pochettino and Spurs struggle again, then expect some serious fan complaints.

TBR’s View: Pochettino to Tottenham talk now surely done forever

If Daniel Levy hasn’t brought him back now then when will he ever do it. It very much looks like any hopes Spurs fans had of seeing Poch back on their touchline are over.

Chelsea will be getting a top manager and in a way, this just ramps the pressure up on Levy to get it right in the summer.

Failure to do so, coupled with Pochettino doing well at Chelsea, could spell disaster. Julian Nagelsmann remains the top choice at the moment. And there’s a feeling that if it’s anyone but Nagelsmann, Spurs fans will be fuming.