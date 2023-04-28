Ornstein says Spurs hierarchy were unanimous about not targeting one manager











David Ornstein has suggested that the decision to not make an approach for Mauricio Pochettino was unanimous amongst the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy.

Tottenham are continuing their search for Antonio Conte’s permanent successor. The Italian’s departure was confirmed one month ago. And it had been on the cards for a little while before that.

For many, it was the ideal opportunity to offer Mauricio Pochettino the chance to return. The Argentinian has been out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain last year. And few managers have been loved by the Tottenham fanbase quite like Pochettino.

Tottenham hierarchy unanimous in view on Pochettino return

Pochettino is indeed closing in on a return to the Premier League. However, it is Chelsea who look set to announce the 51-year-old as their next boss.

It is a remarkable turn of events considering the rivalry between Tottenham and the Blues. And it threatens to be a deeply unpopular move from the board to not attempt to bring Pochettino back.

But it seems that it is a decision that everyone involved at Spurs is content with. Ornstein was discussing the fact that Pochettino will not be returning on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, and he suggested that the decision-makers are all happy to look elsewhere.

“For many reasons they might not want to go back. From what I hear, that’s a unanimous view in the hierarchy that it would be better to move on, like a marriage maybe that has fallen apart. It won’t work second time round,” he told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

Pressure absolutely on the Spurs hierarchy

Perhaps the Tottenham hierarchy will be vindicated for looking elsewhere. But there is absolutely no question that the pressure has ramped up massively on Daniel Levy and the board now.

Pochettino is going into a Chelsea side which has huge potential. It has been a miserable season. But it is the balance of the squad that is off, rather than the quality. And the owners are prepared to spend.

Pochettino should therefore, have the resources to win things at Stamford Bridge.

That is going to be agonising for Tottenham fans to see. And if their club do not appoint a manager who ends their current wait for silverware, there is going to be serious questions to answer over why they did not target Pochettino when they had the chance.