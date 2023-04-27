‘I had a conversation’: Pundit says 51-year-old told him he wants to be the Tottenham manager











Jermain Jenas has claimed that Mauricio Pochettino told him that he wants to be the Tottenham manager again one day.

Speaking to The Mirror, Jenas shared details of a conversation he had with Pochettino over lockdown, and he says that the Argentine actually told him he would love to be back in the Tottenham dugout one day.

Of course, there is a managerial vacancy at Spurs right now, but sadly, it looks as though Pochettino won’t be headed to north London this time around as he looks set for a switch to the west with Chelsea.

Pochettino wants Spurs return

Jenas shared what Pochettino told him about Tottenham.

“Mauricio’s obviously edging towards Chelsea because Tottenham don’t want him. That’s the only reason. If they wanted him they’d have gone and got him the minute [Antonio] Conte left,” Jenas said.

“I had a conversation with Mauricio during lockdown and he was very open about the fact he sees himself back at Spurs one day. So, he clearly left the door open for that to happen but for whatever reason, the club and Daniel don’t see that as an option.”

One day

Mauricio Pochettino isn’t going to be the Tottenham manager in the near future, but there is still this feeling that he will be back one day.

As Jenas says, the Argentine does harbour ambitions of returning to Spurs, and with the fans still absolutely in love with the 51-year-old, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him back at some point.

There may need to be a bit more distance between Pochettino’s sacking and his return to Spurs, but make no mistake about it, this reunion could be on the cards in the coming years.

