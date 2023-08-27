Tottenham Hotspur are now very keen on signing Porto forward Mehdi Taremi and have just been told how much he’s likely to cost.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has shared more information on the Iranian international’s future.

Tottenham still have plans to do more business in the final days of the transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou has inspired three brilliant performances out of his Spurs squad so far.

Their 2-0 win over Bournemouth looked comfortable and the travelling away support got to witness James Maddison’s first goal for the club.

One position that still needs addressing is centre-forward.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Losing Harry Kane is a huge blow and the 30-year-old is arguably impossible to replace.

However, in his absence, Richarlison hasn’t quite stepped up to the mark just yet.

Tottenham are keen on bringing in an alternative and have identified Mehdi Taremi as a potential option.

The 31-year-old could be allowed to leave Porto and the club have now named their asking price.

Tottenham keen on Taremi

Posting on social media, Galetti said: “#Taremi, #Porto have NOT received any official offer so far, only verbal approaches/proposals.

“To date, #ACMilan and #Tottenham showed the most interest in the [Iranian] ST.

“The [Portuguese] asked for €30m [£25.7m], but given 1-y contract left, €25m [£21.4m] could be enough.”

The forward, who has been described by Rio Ferdinand as ‘ridiculous’, would be a useful alternative to Richarlison.

Spurs have been linked for the past few weeks but appear to still be cautious about making an official proposal.

Taremi is a brilliant, all-round centre-forward, capable of linking play as well as scoring goals.

His range of passing for a large centre-forward is impeccable while he also wins his fair share of headers in the air.

Photo by Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images

Given Taremi only has a year on his contract, it’s easy to see why Tottenham are keen on signing him.

He wouldn’t be too expensive as Galetti suggests and would be a great short-term option while Spurs identify their ultimate successor for Kane.

Right now, it looks as if Ange Postecoglou wants Brennan Johnson to be that man.

They could still bring the Welshman in this summer which would likely scupper any potential move for Taremi.