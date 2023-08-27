‘He looks out of sorts’: Peter Schmeichel says £90k-a-week Spurs player ‘needs an arm around him’ ASAP

It was another Premier League game for Tottenham without a goal for Brazilian striker, Richarlison, yesterday.

The former Everton man now has the woeful record of just one league goal in 30 games for Spurs since signing for big money. And with Harry Kane now gone, those stats simply won’t cut it.

Richarlison was once again taken off as Tottenham beat Bournemouth, denying him the chance to add to his poor tally so far.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

And speaking for Premier League productions, Peter Schmeichel has claimed that Postecoglou needs to put an arm around Richarlison to get him firing.

“He, Richarlison, looks out of sorts. That’s not good (1 goal in 30 games). In fairness to him, it’s now three games without Harry Kane he’s now taken that position and playing with someone like Harry, he will be in those postions to score goals. So he’s had to find alternative positions to be in to score,” Schmeichel said.

“I’ll give him time. When he was at Everton there was something very special about him. There’s a reason he starts for Brazil. It’s not like he’s a bad player. I think he needs an arm around the shoulder. Some of his behaviours in the game, getting a yellow card, then the manager feels like he needs to sub him. So, there’s little things he needs to work on.”

Richarlison has to start doing it for Tottenham

The issue for Richarlison now is that he can no longer complain about not playing. Kane is gone, and given he was a £60m signing, he is now the main man.

With wages as well of around £90k-a-week, the Brazilian is costing Spurs some big money and he needs to produce.

Schmeichel make a good point here about some TLC. But at the end of the day, that will only go so far and Richarlison has to start scoring goals. It’s all well and good while Spurs are winning. But there’ll come a game when his missed chances prove costly, and that’s when the pressure will build.