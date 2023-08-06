Tottenham have made their move for ‘extraordinary’ Harry Kane replacement

Tottenham are planning to bolster their attacking ranks and have identified Mehdi Taremi as a player of interest.

With the future of Harry Kane still up in the air – despite his four goal haul today – Spurs and new manager Ange Posteocglou are planning for the worst case scenario.

A new striker, or maybe two, will be essential is Kane leaves. And according to a report from A Bola over in Portugal, Spurs have made their first move to sign Iranian striker Taremi.

A Bola claims that Tottenham have made a bid to Taremi via Jorge Mendes, the supe-agent responsible for so many big transfers to and from Portugal.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

It’s suggested Tottenham have put a bid in of just of the £21m mark as they look to tempt Porto into a sale. However, the Portuguese side will not entertain such an offer, with a price closer to £30m more likely.

Tottenham’s interest in Taremi emerged this weekend but this latest report now suggests a bid has actually gone in.

Taremi is believed to be keen on exploring a move to England if it comes to light. But until Porto accept an offer, the striker won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Lauded for his ‘extraordinary‘ performances while at Rio Ave before joining Porto, Taremi scored 31 goals in all competitions last season.

Age could be a problem for Taremi at Tottenham

While the goals record is there for Taremi and he has proven himself over in Portugal, Tottenham would taking a bit of a risk here spending north of £25m.

Yes, they’ll need to replace the goals of Kane if he leaves. But surely, there are younger options out in terms of long-term planning for Spurs.

At 31, Taremi is probably past his peak and his signing would be a bit of a risk for Tottenham.