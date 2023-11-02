Tottenham to battle with AC Milan over 25-year-old who’s ‘got everything’, contract ends next summer

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Lloyd Kelly in recent months and speculation is now starting to do the rounds again.

For instance, talkSPORT recently reported that Spurs are plotting a January bid for the Bournemouth defender, whose contract expires next summer.

Journalist Dean Jones also claimed that Tottenham have already made ‘detailed checks’ over snapping up Kelly in January.

Now, Italian outlet Tuttosport has claimed that Tottenham could be battling AC Milan in January for the chance to sign the 25-year-old.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

The report points out how Spurs tried to sign the defender in the last window. Tottenham made a move for him after receiving a ‘precise indication’ from Ange Postecoglou.

The player still seems to be on the Tottenham radar, but would have to be ready to face a battle with the Serie A side to secure his services.

Golden opportunity for Tottenham

Tottenham have enjoyed an outstanding start to the Premier League campaign and currently sit at the summit.

However, there are some concerns over a lack of depth in Postecoglou’s squad, particularly at the back.

Although Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have formed an exceptional partnership, their strength in depth there isn’t great.

Eric Dier and youngsters Ashley Phillips and Alfie Dorrington are Tottenham’s only back-up options at the moment.

With that in mind, Kelly could be a good shout for Spurs. He is very talented, is young and, crucially, has considerable Premier League experience.

Several years ago, Eddie Howe described him as a footballer who has got “everything he needs to be a top, top player“.

The chance to snap up a top player for a small fee (you’d think, what with his contract running out) is an opportunity Spurs cannot spurn.

At the same time, there will be competition for Kelly’s services, so Tottenham need to be at their best in negotiations.