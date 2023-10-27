Tottenham make ‘detailed checks’ over signing 25-year-old defender in January

Tottenham Hotspur have apparently made ‘detailed checks’ over Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly with a view to sign him in January.

Spurs have a solid squad right now. Ange Postecoglou used the summer transfer window perfectly, and it looks like he is already planning ahead for January. Dean Jones has claimed on GiveMeSport that 25-year-old Kelly is a target.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Tottenham want to sign Lloyd Kelly in January

Tottenham Hotspur had a terrible defence last time out, but their back-four is among the best in the Premier League right now.

Pedro Porro has improved massively, while Destiny Udogie has been a revelation. Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have formed an incredible partnership in the heart of the defence, making Spurs a really difficult side to score against.

However, if one of the two centre-backs suffers an injury, Tottenham will find themselves in real trouble, and Postecoglou is desperate to make sure that won’t happen.

Jones has had his say on the issue on GiveMeSport, and he has revealed that Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool, is a very serious target for Tottenham.

He wrote: “Spurs have targets across all areas of the field but the message being filtered out is that a defender will be the priority when we get to the January window.

“The partnership of Cristian Romero and summer signing Micky van de Ven is already looking like one of the best combinations in the division yet Spurs have always intended to bring another option into the fold.

“Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth is a target to take seriously as detailed checks have been made on the player ahead of January, with his contract currently set to expire next year.”

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Spurs tried to sign him on deadline day

Tottenham were very active in the summer transfer window.

Spurs pulled off a number of top-quality signings and were even busy on transfer deadline day. Brennan Johnson was their final signing of the window, but if Postecoglou had got his way, it would’ve been Kelly.

The Athletic reported on deadline day that Tottenham made a £20 million bid out of nowhere to sign Kelly, but that offer was turned down by Bournemouth.

In January, the defender will have just six months left on his contract, and if Spurs really want him, they should be able to get him.