‘He’s got everything’: Newcastle now reportedly want 24-year-old Howe tipped to become a top, top player

Newcastle United are one of the teams reportedly eyeing a move for Lloyd Kelly in the January transfer window.

A report from 90min on Thursday claimed that Newcastle want Kelly, with the Magpies one of a number of Premier League sides eyeing the 24-year-old.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Lloyd Kelly is now into the final year of his contract at Bournemouth. And as 90min notes, Tottenham saw a £20 million bid for the defender rejected on deadline day. Spurs and Liverpool are reportedly in the running alongside Newcastle ahead of the winter window.

Howe a big fan of Newcastle target Lloyd Kelly

Of course, a move to Tyneside would see the centre-back reunited with Eddie Howe. It was Howe who brought him to the Vitality Stadium back in 2019.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

And judging by comments he previously made about Kelly – as reported by The Athletic – he would surely relish the chance to work with the defender once again in the near future.

“When I sit here and talk about players that maybe no one else has seen and I say how good they can be or how good they’re going to be, if no one’s seen it, it’s very difficult for people to believe,” he said, as reported by The Athletic.

“What I’m saying is what I believe, but with Lloyd, I truly believe he’s got everything he needs to be a top, top player. His career is out in front of him. If he can stay free from injury, then he can achieve so many great things.”

Obviously, it should not be too difficult for Newcastle to sell a move to potential targets. They have huge potential under their new owners as they prepare for their first game back in the Champions League.

But competing with Tottenham and Liverpool may not be easy for the club. So Howe’s presence may help tempt the former England under-21 international to make the move to St James’ Park.

It could be a really shrewd move due to his contract situation. And Newcastle definitely need to sign further depth at the heart of the defence. That became abundantly clear when Sven Botman sustained an injury in the loss against Liverpool.

And if Howe’s comments come to fruition, Kelly is going to be a very special player in the next few years. So it would be a real boost for Newcastle if they could now win the race.