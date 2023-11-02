Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to test Bournemouth’s resolve with a January bid for defender Lloyd Kelly.

That’s according to talkSPORT, with the outlet claiming Spurs saw a deadline day bid worth £20 million rejected by the Cherries over the summer.

Tottenham have enjoyed a brilliant start to the campaign and currently lead the way in the Premier League.

But there are concerns over a lack of depth in Ange Postecoglou’s squad, particularly in defence.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have formed an exceptional partnership at centre-back. But Eric Dier and youngsters Ashley Phillips and Alfie Dorrington are Tottenham’s only back-up options at the moment.

Journalist Dean Jones recently claimed that Spurs have already made ‘detailed checks’ over snapping up Lloyd Kelly in January.

And it seems they are ready to attempt to lure the Englishman to North London in the winter transfer window.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Tottenham set to revive Kelly interest

TalkSPORT reports that Spurs are ready to revive their interest in Kelly after failing with a deadline-day bid for the defender.

The outlet notes that Tottenham had a bid worth £20 million knocked back in the final stages of the summer window.

The 25-year-old remains a key target for Spurs as Postecolgou bids to bolster his backline.

Yet, Bournemouth are reluctant to do business in January as they aim to retain their Premier League status.

It’s noted that the Cherries would rather lose Kelly for free next summer than sell him halfway through the campaign.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Kelly’s current deal at the Vitality Stadium will have just six months remaining come January, making him an attractive option for Spurs.

He’s been described as an ‘unbelievable’ defender and has impressed for Bournemouth since their return to the top flight.

Tottenham will need to bolster their backline in January if they wish to continue their surprise assault on the Premier League title.

An injury to either Romero or Van de Ven could prove detrimental to their campaign as they currently lack quality cover.

Kelly would certainly tick the required boxes for Postecoglou as a defender who boasts decent pace and brilliant qualities on the ball.

Yet, Bournemouth will be reluctant to sell as they look set to battle it out for Premier League survival.