Tottenham target Federico Chiesa once left Cristiano Ronaldo absolutely furious

Tottenham are plodding along nicely under Ange Postecoglou as they look to keep pushing in the Premier League title race.

The Aussie’s impact on the club has been massive and Spurs are right in the mix not only for the top four, but the title as well. That is something Spurs fans could only dream of last season, as we know.

However, the squad could still do with more options and according to reports today, Tottenham are keen on Juventus forward Federico Chiesa.

Spurs would like to sign Chiesa

Calciomercato claims Spurs and Newcastle like the Italian forward, and Juve could sell for around £52m.

The forward is regarded as one of the top players in Italy and was a key part of the Italian side that won the Euros at Wembley.

Of course, Chiesa played alongside a certain Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin and while their relationship was mainly a good one, with Ronaldo even wanting Chiesa to follow him to Manchester United.

But the Italian did upset the legendary forward at one point.

Chiesa makes Ronaldo punch a wall in anger

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport back in April 2021, Chiesa caused Ronaldo to have one of his now well-known mood swings after a game with Genoa.

Ronaldo was apparently desperate to score in the game and could have done so had Chiesa laid on an easy chance for him to bag. However, the Italian avoided Ronaldo and the Portuguese was incensed at full time.

It’s reported how he threw his shirt away in anger and even punched a wall in frustration at not getting in the goalscoring act.

Ronaldo, as we know, has quite the reputation for throwing such tantrums.

Chiesa, then, would surely love to tell the story to his new Spurs teammates if he does indeed end up making the move to London.