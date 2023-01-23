Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp interested in 'special' player who Cristiano Ronaldo wanted at Old Trafford











Calciomercatoweb reports that Liverpool now hold an interest in Juventus winger Federico Chiesa – a player who Cristiano Ronaldo apparently wanted at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp is struggling to get a tune out of his side at the moment, with Liverpool sitting in ninth – 10 points off the Champions League places.

While Liverpool’s struggles in midfield have been evident, they have also lost the attacking potency they once had under the German.

Mohamed Salah has managed seven Premier League goals this season while providing four assists, but his attacking output has been way below his usual high standards.

And in a surprising report from CMW, it claims that Klopp is thinking about replacing the Egyptian star with Chiesa.

Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Liverpool want Chiesa

CMW reports that Klopp has been left unconvinced by Salah’s displays for Liverpool so far this season.

The outlet claims that the German’s doubts could lead to the 30-year-old making the switch to Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool replacing him with Chiesa.

Juventus apparently value the Italian winger at around £53 million and the Reds could use the money from a possible Salah departure to sign him.

The Old Lady and Liverpool are said to have a good working relationship and this could help negotiations for the 25-year-old move quickly.

Chiesa has endured a difficult year in Serie A after he suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament injury last season, which led to him missing 36 games in total.

The winger was coming off the back of an impressive Euros campaign with Italy but his progress was hampered massively by the injury.

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon even labelled Chiesa a ‘really special’ talent off the back of his displays at Euros 2020.

“In the European Championships, he was unbelievable. In the final against England, it was impossible to stop him,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“After a season at Juve with Federico, (his performances) are no longer a surprise to me but it wasn’t obvious he would be able to play at such a high level in a tournament like the European Championship.

“If you do those things at such a high level, it means you are really special.”

He returned from the sidelines back in November and has managed to score once, while providing three assists.

The fleet-footed winger was one of Europe’s hottest properties before his injury setback and Calciomercato even reported that Ronaldo wanted Manchester United to sign him, before his eventual departure from the club, of course.

Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View: Liverpool unlikely to part ways with Salah anytime soon

It seems highly unlikely that Liverpool will sell Salah anytime soon, especially after he put pen to paper on a new deal over the summer.

The Egyptian winger may not be at his best right now but he is still Liverpool’s top goal scorer this season with 17 in all competitions.

Chiesa is undoubtedly a brilliant winger and the Reds’ interest in him is long-standing, but they’ve only just brought in Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

It would be a massive surprise if they parted ways with Salah, especially as his dip in form is mainly down to Liverpool’s lacklustre displays this season.

