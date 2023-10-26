Tottenham would like to sign £52m ‘superstar’ attacker who was once tipped to replace Mohamed Salah

Tottenham are flying in the Premier League but it doesn’t look like they’re slowing down in terms of adding to their squad further.

Spurs have made a superb start to life under Ange Postecoglou and despite selling Harry Kane, look a better team than they have for years.

Of course, standing still is not in Postecoglou’s nature and he’ll want to add further new signings.

And according to reports in Italy, Juventus star Federico Chiesa is a player of interest.

Tottenham now keen on signing Federico Chiesa

According to Calciomercato, Chiesa’s future in Turin is once again looking in doubt.

It comes off the back of reports over the summer that suggested Liverpool were very keen on Chiesa as they looked for potential Mo Salah replacements.

According to CM, Tottenham and Newcastle are among the teams who really like the look of Chiesa.

It’s claimed that a fee in the region of £52m could tempt Juve into selling their key man.

Chiesa, who has been lauded as a ‘superstar‘ talent by some in the media, was part of the successful Euro 2020 squad that won the Euros with Italy.

Chiesa a game-changer for Spurs

Make no mistake, a signing on the level of Federico Chiesa would be huge for Tottenham right now.

Yes, they are flying and doing well. But they are only a few bad injuries away from being exposed a bit and it would be good for them to make a few more additions.

Signing Chiesa would show they are in the market for the very top players and would also indicate that the board are fully backing their new manager.

Of course, Chiesa would be a starter so someone would miss out. But you can never have too many good players and Tottenham fans would definitely be excited by the prospect of seeing the Italian.