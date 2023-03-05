Tottenham target Emi Martinez loved seeing Giovani Lo Celso return to action yesterday











Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Emiliano Martinez was delighted to see Spurs man Giovani Lo Celso back in action.

The midfielder posted on Instagram yesterday after playing his first match since October.

Lo Celso has been incredibly unlucky since leaving Tottenham to join Villarreal on loan last summer.

The Argentinian was in fine form at the start of the season, starting nearly all of their matches at the start of the campaign.

After picking up a small knock, he returned to play Athletic Bilbao just weeks before the World Cup.

Unfortunately, he suffered a serious injury that ruled him out of the tournament in Qatar, and months of action.

It meant that he missed out on earning a World Cup winner’s medal, but was present throughout the tournament.

He was spotted celebrating with Lionel Messi at the World Cup, and the legendary forward admitted he missed Lo Celso.

Emiliano Martinez was another key player in that tournament, and appears to have a good relationship with Tottenham man Lo Celso.

They could end up lining up alongside each other in north London next season.

Martinez reacts to Tottenham man Lo Celso’s return to action

Lo Celso posted an emotional message on Instagram after coming on as a late substitute against Almeria.

“Uff how long did I wait for this moment,” Lo Celso wrote. “Very happy to be back doing what I love most after a long time which is playing football.

“Thank you very much to those who accompanied me during this time in recovery, my family, my friends, the medical body of Villarreal, the medical body of Argentina.

“The best is yet to come, always.”

Emi Martinez absolutely loved Lo Celso returning to action, as he replied to the Tottenham man’s post.

The £17m-rated goalkeeper has been linked with Spurs on multiple occasions recently.

The Daily Mail suggest that Aston Villa are willing to sell Martinez, but it’ll be an expensive move.

Lo Celso was delighted to see Martinez be named the best goalkeeper in the world at FIFA’s The Best awards.

They’ve already turned out for Argentina 16 times together, and could be teammates at club level next summer.

Lo Celso would need to prove to Antonio Conte he can still be useful to Spurs.

And Emi Martinez will have to be the Tottenham’s choice to replace Hugo Lloris.

