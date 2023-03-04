Tottenham Transfer News: Conte wants to sign £17m World Cup winner for problem position











Tottenham are in the hunt for a new goalkeeper to replace Hugo Lloris this summer and could look to move for Emi Martinez.

The Aston Villa stopper has made no secret of his desire to play at the very highest level possible. After winning the World Cup in the winter with Argentina, Martinez’s stock is higher than ever right now.

Martinez was previously on the books at Arsenal. However, 90Min claims that it could be the other half of North London the stopper now ends up at, with Tottenham keen on doing business.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Spurs are searching for a successor to Hugo Lloris. The 36-year-old Frenchman has made a number of errors this season already and is currently out with an injury as well.

Martinez is believed to have been added to a shortlist of goalkeepers that includes the likes of Jordan Pickford and David Raya. Interestingly, 90Min claims Martinez could be open to the Spurs move, especially if they seal a top four spot.

Lauded by former Gunner Jack Wilshere as being ‘amazing’ in the sticks, Martinez could well solve a problem position for Tottenham.

Aston Villa paid Arsenal £17m for Martinez back in 2020 in what has turned out to be a huge success story.

TBR’s View: Emi Martinez can solve Tottenham’s goalkeeper problems

There is no doubt at all that Emi Martinez has the class and ability to be a very top star for a top four club.

He has proven himself on the biggest stage of all with Argentina and Tottenham could do far worse than land the former Arsenal man.

Villa won’t be wanting to lose Martinez. But at the same time, they could be powerless to resist a good offer, especially if he wants to leave as well.

Martinez would more than solve Spurs’ goalkeeping issues.