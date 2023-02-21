Tottenham transfer news: Aston Villa now willing to sell Emiliano Martinez for huge fee











Aston Villa are now prepared to sell goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly interested.

A report from the Daily Mail suggests that Villa are set to ‘consider offers’ for the World Cup winner.

Martinez made headlines on Saturday for his role in one of the most exciting games of the weekend.

After looking set to earn Aston Villa a valuable point against Arsenal, the Argentinian couldn’t have been unluckier.

Jorginho’s strike in the 93rd minute struck the crossbar before bouncing into the net off the back of his head.

He then made the decision to go forward for a last-minute corner, and could only watch as Gabriel Martinelli dribbled the ball into his empty net.

Martinez’s time at Aston Villa may soon be coming to an end, with the club willing to sell him, and Tottenham very keen.

He’s bailed his side out on many occasions, and only enhanced his reputation further in Qatar.

Now, he’s setting his sights on playing at the highest level, and Spurs could offer him that opportunity.

Villa now willing to sell Tottenham target Martinez

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘Aston Villa would consider offers for Emiliano Martinez this summer though are set to demand a high price for their World Cup winner.’

The ‘amazing’ goalkeeper has received some very high praise recently.

Gabby Agbonlahor recently claimed that he’s the best goalkeeper in the world right now.

While that might be a stretch, Tottenham need a new goalkeeper, and Villa being willing to sell Martinez might be the solution.

There have been question marks over Hugo Lloris, who has made a number of high-profile errors this season.

Tottenham’s captain has been sensational for over a decade in north London, but his time at the club looks to be coming to an end.

Fraser Forster isn’t of the required standard to replace him as number one, so a replacement is needed.

Tottenham were linked with Martinez ahead of the January transfer window, but were in no rush to bring in a new keeper.

The huge price tag Villa may put on the 30-year-old could put off any potential buyers.

However, if he’s Tottenham desired number one target, as they showed with Pedro Porro in January, their persistence tends to work out in the end.

