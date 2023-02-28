Giovani Lo Celso hails Tottenham target Emiliano Martinez as 'the best' in the world











Giovani Lo Celso has now labelled reported Tottenham Hotspur target Emiliano Martinez ‘the best goalkeeper in the world’ after he picked up a FIFA award last night.

Spurs have been heavily linked with a number of goalkeeping options as the club are seemingly eyeing a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.

The Frenchman is currently sidelined with a knee injury but his form has been called into question this season due to some high-profile errors.

Tottenham has been touted as a possible destination for the likes of Jordan Pickford, David Raya and even a former Arsenal shot stopper in Martinez.

Journalist Dean Jones claimed last month that Spurs are looking at Martinez ahead of the summer.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper has enjoyed a brilliant season so far after lifting the World Cup with Argentina in December. Off the back of his heroic displays in Qatar, he picked up the best men’s goalkeeper prize at The Best FIFA Football Awards.

Now, Lo Celso has reacted to the news on Instagram and heaped praise on his compatriot.

Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Lo Celso reacts to Martinez news

The Tottenham loanee is currently enjoying a second spell at Villarreal and was forced to watch Argentina lift the World Cup from the sidelines due to injury.

But he congratulated his teammate Martinez for picking up the award last night.

Lo Celso posted on his Instagram story: “Congratulations. The best goalkeeper in the world.”

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Martinez has been rewarded for his stellar displays at the World Cup after he was the hero in two penalty shootouts in Qatar, with one coming in the final against France.

The Argentine has been a consistent performer for Villa ever since he made the £17 million switch from Arsenal back in 2020.

He’s seemingly clashed with his new boss Unai Emery recently though, after he decided to attack a last minute corner against his former side 10 days ago.

Martinez would undoubtedly be an upgrade on Lloris if you compare their form over the past year. But Spurs may be looking for a younger option, with the Argentine set to turn 31 later this year.

That being said, Martinez is still in his prime for a goalkeeper and he would be a reliable replacement for Lloris.

