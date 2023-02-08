Tottenham target Diogo Costa is now on Chelsea's transfer wish list - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are set to be involved in a transfer battle to sign Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costo this summer.

Spurs have needed an upgrade in goal for a while now, but a lot of faith has been put into Hugo Lloris despite his mistakes over the last few years. That, however, is likely to change at the end of this season.

Tottenham have been linked with plenty of top-quality goalkeepers over the last few months, and Costa is one of them. Chelsea, however, could spoil their party.

Just a couple of days ago, 90min reported that Tottenham have sent scouts to Portugal to watch Diogo Costa in action for Porto.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper, who has been hailed as ‘the best in the world‘ has been brilliant in his home country over the last few years. He’s a phenomenal shot-stopper and it’s only a matter of time before he leaves Porto for a bigger club in one of Europe’s top-five leagues.

With Lloris coming towards the end of his career at Tottenham, Costa would be a fantastic replacement, but the Portugal international is apparently on Chelsea’s summer transfer wish list as well.

That’s according to journalist Simon Phillips, who told GiveMeSport: “Chelsea also like Robert Sanchez at Brighton, and one name that’s continues to be given to me as Diogo Costa from Porto, he’s another one on the list.

“So, Chelsea need to ponder that some more.”

Costa signed a new contract at Porto just three months ago, and he is protected by a €75 million release clause (almost £67m).

Official. Portuguese top goalkeeper Diogo Costa extends the contract with Porto until June 2027. 🚨🔵 #FCPorto



There’s a release clause included in the new deal — around €75m. pic.twitter.com/gDWPxRSayH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 3, 2022

TBR View:

Tottenham simply have to sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

Lloris has been a fantastic servant for Spurs over the last decade, but he has made quite a few costly mistakes in recent years, and at 36 years of age, you can’t really expect him to produce the golden moments he did back in the day.

The likes of Jordan Pickford, David Raya and Robert Sanchez have all been linked with a move to Tottenham over the last few months, and they’re all excellent goalkeepers.

However, we’re sure Spurs fans will love Costa, especially if Tottenham manage to beat Chelsea for his signature this summer.

