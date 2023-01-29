Sky Sports journalist shares update on Tottenham's interest in Jordan Pickford











Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has told GiveMeSport that Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy could move to sign Jordan Pickford if Everton get relegated this season.

Hugo Lloris’ form has been called into question of late after the Frenchman has made some costly errors in recent weeks.

The 36-year-old has struggled since returning from the World Cup and Tottenham are seemingly lining up his long-term replacement.

Antonio Conte’s men have been linked with moves for the likes of David Raya, Robert Sanchez and Jan Oblak. But Pickford has been a long-standing target for the north London outfit.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano has already suggested that Spurs are exploring the possibility of signing the 28-year-old.

Now, it seems that Levy could look to secure a cut-price deal for Pickford in the event that Everton are relegated from the Premier League this season.

Levy could move for Pickford

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Bridge has suggested that Pickford could emerge as an option for Levy at the end of the season.

“I think if Everton get relegated, Daniel Levy would like the England goalkeeper, maybe as an option,” the Sky Sports journalist said.

“People throw names at me and I don’t think I’d rule anyone out at this stage, I think they will all be considered, so it’s one to look out for in the summer.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Pickford has been ‘exceptional’ for the Toffees and England over the past couple of seasons, leading to interest from Tottenham.

He’s been a standout performer in a struggling Everton side and it’s no surprise that Spurs are considering him as a long-term replacement for Lloris.

The £30 million shot stopper could be available at a bargain price at the end of the season too, especially if Everton fail to avoid relegation.

