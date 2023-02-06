Tottenham transfer news: Spurs send scouts to watch 'the best' goalkeeper in the world











90 Min reports that Tottenham Hotspur have sent scouts to watch Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa recently – who’s been hailed as ‘the best in the world’.

Tottenham managed to pick up a massive win over Manchester City yesterday and they have now kept clean sheets in consecutive games in the Premier League.

Their improved recent form comes after they had shipped 21 goals in 10 matches in the league, with Hugo Lloris’ displays being called into question.

The 36-year-old has been solid between the sticks over the past two games, but Tottenham are on the lookout for his long-term successor.

Spurs have been linked with moves for Premier League shot stoppers, including Jordan Pickford, David Raya and Robert Sanchez. But it seems that they also have one eye on Costa, who’s been impressive for Porto this season.

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham scouting Diogo Costa

90 Min reports that Tottenham have sent their scouts to watch Costa in recent weeks, with both Chelsea and Manchester United also watching the player.

The outlet notes that the Blues and the Red Devils are both set to look at their goalkeeping situation this summer, alongside Spurs.

Costa has kept 13 clean sheets in 25 games for Porto this season, with his side sitting second in the Portuguese league.

The Porto star represented Portugal at the World Cup and at just 23, he looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Despite the fact he’s yet to reach his full potential, Costa has been hailed as the world’s best goalkeeper by former Porto shot stopper Vitor Baia.

Baia was asked if the youngster could eventually become the best goalkeeper in the world and he replied: “He’s already the best in the world!”

Costa would certainly fit the profile of a Tottenham signing, given his age and potential. But he won’t come cheap, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that his release clause is set at around £65 million.

It seems unlikely that Spurs would be willing to pay out this kind of fee for a goalkeeper, despite the glaring need to bring in a replacement for Lloris.

