Tottenham target Daichi Kamada now keen on move away from Bundesliga this summer











Eintracht Frankfurt star Daichi Kamada has now decided he doesn’t want to join Borussia Dortmund, amid links with Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to German outlet Bild, who provide more details on the Japanese international’s future.

Thoughts are already turning to the summer transfer window despite there being several months left of the season.

Plenty of very exciting footballers are now running down their contracts to make a move before next season easier.

One of those players is Daichi Kamada, who is having a brilliant campaign with Frankfurt.

The midfielder already has seven goals and four assists in the Bundesliga this season.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

He’s also helped the German side reach Champions League knockout stages.

A report from Sport1 last month suggested that Kamada was all but certain to join Dortmund ahead of the likes of Tottenham in the summer.

The German giants could be about to lose their midfield star in Jude Bellingham with plenty of clubs lurking.

However, it now may not be so straightforward for Dortmund to bring the 26-year-old to the club.

Dortmund may not miss out on Tottenham target Kamada

The report from Bild suggests that Kamada ‘does not really want’ to join Borussia Dortmund next season.

The midfielder playmaker instead ‘dreams of [playing] abroad’ in the future which could open up a move to the Premier League.

Kamada would offer something very different to Tottenham’s current midfield options.

An expert passer of the ball, Kamada isn’t too dissimilar to a number ten.

His role typically involves receiving the ball in between the lines in attacking areas, before either playing a final killer pass or shooting.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It’s led to Kamada recording some brilliant numbers throughout his career, including 12 assists in one season a few years ago.

Tottenham typically create most of their chances through their wing-backs or wide forwards.

The 26-year-old could function there, but would also allow Spurs to have more tactical flexibility.

Tottenham will be pleased to hear Kamada isn’t completely sold on a move to Dortmund.

It could allow them to swoop in and sign a phenomenal player for a very good price.

