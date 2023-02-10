Tottenham and Newcastle join Liverpool and Manchester City in Daichi Kamada chase











Tottenham have been named among the English clubs who are looking to try and sign Japanese star Daichi Kamada this summer.

Kamada is set to leave Frankfurt for nothing with his contract expiring. And according to 90Min, Tottenham are among a host of European big guns set to go after Kamada’s signature.

90Min reports how Spurs, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle are all keen over in the Premier League. In wider Europe, Barcelona, PSG and Borussia Dortmund are all thought to be keen on landing the 26-year-old.

Kamada has impressed for Frankfurt, contributing directly to nearly 70 goals in just over 150 appearances.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Predominantly an attacking left winger, Kamada can also operate centrally in an attacking midfield role as well.

Kamada impressed a number of pundits during the World Cup as well. Jermaine Jenas praised Kamada as a ‘class act’, while Thierry Henry admitted he was a big fan of him as well.

Kamada is a German cup winner with Frankfurt and was also part of the successful Europe League winning team that beat off Rangers in the final.

TBR’s View: Kamada a sound free transfer for Tottenham and more

In terms of freebies, there won’t be many much more in demand than Daichi Kamada. The Frankfurt star has shown his worth in the Bundesliga and is now ready to take the next step up in his career.

Tottenham and all those clubs mentioned would bring him that step up. Kamada would contribute for any of those teams and Spurs, in particular, might find him useful in adding goals from midfield.

The summer is set to be a busy market once again for PL sides. Spurs are likely to be busy and fans will demand money is spent. However, if Kamada does arrive on a free, there won’t be too many grumbles either.