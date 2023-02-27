Nicolo Barella asking price set as Liverpool look into midfield options
Liverpool are continuing to search for new midfielders ahead of the summer and one player on their radar is Inter Milan star, Nicolo Barella.
The Italian has been one of the stars of Serie A for some time now. Interest in Barella has been there from English sides across multiple windows, with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte a fan as well.
However, Liverpool are also in the mix when it comes to Barella. And according to reports from Italy, Inter might be willing to change their not for sale stance if a big bid comes in.
FC Inter News relays reports suggesting Inter could be willing to budge if bids of over £60m come in. Up until now, the Serie A giants have been unwilling to sell Barella. But a need to raise funds could see them buckle.
Inter remain keen on keeping hold of Barella. It it’s reported that certain figures could force them to cave in.
For Liverpool, this is good news. As well as chasing Jude Bellingham, FSG are expected to back Jurgen Klopp with funds for three or four new players. Midfield is the area most in need of strengthening and Barella ticks so many boxes.
Klopp is also a big fan of Barella, previously labelling him as a ‘top class’ player.
TBR’s View: Barella and Bellingham would do nicely for Liverpool
When you look how Manchester United changed their entire dynamic by signing Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, you’d say Liverpool landing Bellingham and Barella would have a similar impact.
The Reds need to invest in the midfield and they need to get the right faces in. Both Barella and Bellingham are brilliant players and bring everything Klopp wants to the fold.
It would be an expensive double deal. But Liverpool have spent big in the past if they see fit, and this summer could see FSG go big again.
