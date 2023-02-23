Tottenham target Daichi Kamada holds secret meeting with Champions League team











Tottenham Hotspur target Daichi Kamada has now held a ‘secret meeting’ with another Champions League side.

German outlet Sport1 suggest that the Japanese international is all but certain to leave Eintracht Frankfurt this summer.

That could be good news for Tottenham, who have recently been credited with interest in the attacking playmaker.

90Min suggest that Spurs are battling with the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City for the 26-year-old.

However, Kamada may now be set to stay in the Bundesliga when his contract expires.

The report from Sport1 suggests Tottenham target Kamada’s representatives held a secret meeting with Borussia Dortmund.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

They believe he’s at the ‘top of their wish list’ with Mo Dahoud set to move on in the summer.

Kamada could ‘very well imagine’ a move to Dortmund and even interest from England would ‘probably not change that’, Sport1 suggest.

Time is already ticking for Spurs to start working on their transfers for next seasons.

It seems as though they may have already missed out on one of their proposed targets.



The German website state that, ‘Borussia Dortmund and Daichi Kamada seem to be getting closer. Talks with Eintracht Frankfurt’s free midfielder are gaining momentum. Now there was a secret meeting in Dortmund!’

The opportunity to sign such a talent player for free doesn’t come along very often.

Kamada has been one of the most important players in a Frankfurt side now competing in the last-16 of the Champions League.

He has a Europe League medal to his name, and already has seven goals and four assists in the league this season.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Thierry Henry has recently admitted to being a big fan of the 26-year-old, which is high praise indeed.

Spurs don’t currently have a player in their squad who fits the same profile as Kamada.

The midfielder is very attacking-minded, and loves create chances for his teammates in central areas.

He’s a competent set piece taker with a wicked right-foot, and puts in a decent defensive shift too.

However, Dortmund’s secret meeting with Kamada may now put an end to Tottenham’s hopes of signing him.

