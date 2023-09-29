Tottenham Hotspur fans have some good news coming their way ahead of their game against Liverpool tomorrow – Bryan Gil is back training on the pitch.

Spurs have had a few injuries to deal with so far this season and Gil is one of the players who is yet to play a game for Tottenham this term. However, he could be back very, very soon now.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bryan Gil returns to Tottenham training ahead of Liverpool clash

Tottenham signed Bryan Gil from Sevilla in a player-plus-cash swap deal that saw Erik Lamela go the other way back in the summer of 2019.

The youngster hasn’t had too many opportunities in a Spurs shirt because neither Nuno Espirito Santo nor Antonio Conte really fancied him.

Things, however, could change now with Ange Postecoglou at the helm. The Aussie plays an exciting brand of football, and many feel Gil would fit in perfectly.

Sadly for the Spaniard, he has been out of action since the season started after undergoing surgery back at the start of August.

We told you about how Gil was spotted in the gym at Hotspur Way earlier this week. Now, it looks like he is back on the training pitches ahead of the game against Liverpool tomorrow.

Spurs posted a picture of Gil on Instagram alongside Richarlison and Cristian Romero in training yesterday.

Gil could explode under Postecoglou

Bryan Gil is a fantastic player, there is no debate there.

The talented Spaniard, who was once dubbed a ‘superstar‘ by Graham Roberts, has all the qualities to thrive, but he really struggled under defensive managers like Santo and Conte.

Now, with everyone else in attack performing brilliantly under Postecoglou, we have a feeling Gil would explode too – he seems like a perfect fit under the Aussie.

Tottenham take on Liverpool tomorrow, and it will be interesting to see if Gil will be fit enough to make the squad.