Bryan Gil has been spotted in Tottenham Hotspur training alongside Pedro Porro as he continues his comeback from injury.

In a post shared on Instagram by the club, the young winger can be spotted alongside his Spanish compatriot.

It’s a very exciting time to be a Tottenham player, with the club playing some fantastic football under Ange Postecoglou.

Although they couldn’t end their winless run at the Emirates at the weekend, they more than matched one of the teams tipped to challenge Manchester City at the top of the table.

What was arguably even more impressive was they did it without sacrificing their style of play.

Postecoglou hasn’t had to deal with too many injuries this season, but a few players still haven’t featured this season due to their fitness.

Ryan Sessegnon would have likely moved on had he not had hamstring surgery while excitement is already growing about the return of Rodrigo Bentancur.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bryan Gil has now been spotted in Tottenham training with Pedro Porro as he nears being able to feature again.

The ‘superstar’ winger may have a tricky job on his hands breaking into Postecoglou’s thought.

However, the Australian has already shown he’s willing to give youngsters a chance, as Pape Matar Sarr has shown.

Gil spotted with Porro in Tottenham training

The video Tottenham shared on Instagram showed Gil and Porro on bikes warming up in training.

The defender shakes Gil’s hand as they appear to be getting ready for a training session.

Gil teased on social media a few weeks ago that he was close to a return to full fitness.

He’s not featured for Tottenham since the end of January when he made a very short cameo against Preston in the FA Cup.

The winger then went out on loan to Sevilla where he helped the club win the Europa League, starting the match against AS Roma.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

He’s been backed to thrive under Postecoglou although few players seem to struggle working under the Australian.

Porro appears keen to see Gil return to full fitness in Tottenham training as the Spanish pair could end up combining on the right wing this season.

He’ll need to find a way past Dejan Kulusevski and new signing Brennan Johnson to earn that opportunity.