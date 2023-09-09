Alasdair Gold backs ‘dazzling’ Spurs 22-year-old to impress for Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Bryan Gil will be hoping to impress Ange Postecoglou once he’s back to fitness.

The Spurs talent went under the knife in August due to a groin issue and has missed the start of the season.

Gil was hoping for the chance to impress the new Tottenham boss in pre-season, but sadly he has not been able to do so due to injury.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The Spaniard also missed Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Australia, Thailand and Singapore.

Gil has, however, been dropping hints on social media suggesting he’s closing in on a return.

Earlier this week, he took a photo of himself in the Hotspur Way gym alongside Alejo Veliz which featured the ‘soon’ emoji.

Now, Alasdair Gold has spoken about Gil in his latest football.london Q&A.

The journalist believes the 22-year-old “will fit nicely” into a Postecoglou side.

Whether Gil gets game time is another matter though, suggested Gold.

“Gil can play on either flank,” wrote Gold.

“I’m fascinated to see whether he can force his way into Postecoglou’s thinking.

“There’s a lot of competition now for those wide spots but the little Spaniard will fit nicely into the way the Australian wants his players to play.

“It’s all about whether he gets the minutes to show it though.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Our view

Gil joined Tottenham in 2021 and showed glimpses of ‘dazzling‘ quality, leading Graham Roberts to call him a “little superstar“.

Although he hasn’t made much progress at Spurs in recent years, Postecoglou has been willing to give chances to players.

Hopefully when Gil is back he can do enough to come into the Tottenham manager’s squad selection thoughts.