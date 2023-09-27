Gary Neville has shared his prediction for Tottenham Hotspur’s clash against Liverpool this weekend.

Neville has been speaking on The Overlap and he feels the match will end in a draw.

Tottenham and Liverpool have enjoyed brilliant starts to the new season as both sides remain unbeaten in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp currently has the Reds sitting in second place after only dropping points at Stamford Bridge on the opening day of the season.

As for Spurs, Ange Postecoglou has got off to a dream start in North London and guided his side to a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It’s set to be an entertaining game on Saturday as both sides head into the clash in brilliant form.

And Gary Neville can’t choose between the two sides and feels they will both have to settle for a point.

Neville predicts result of Tottenham vs. Liverpool

Speaking on The Overlap, Neville was asked for his prediction for Saturday’s clash in North London.

“I say 1-1,” the Manchester United legend responded.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

There certainly isn’t much to choose between the sides at this stage of the season as both Spurs and Liverpool have netted 15 times in the Premier League.

Klopp’s men boast a slightly better defensive record having only conceded five goals compared to Tottenham’s seven.

It could be argued that Spurs have faced tougher fixtures so far having played Arsenal and Manchester United already.

But Tottenham have struggled against Liverpool over the past few years and haven’t beaten them in the league since October 2017.

Postecoglou will undoubtedly be hoping to end their dismal record against the Reds and it should be a high-scoring game on Saturday.