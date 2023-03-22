Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici big fan of Porto manager Sergio Conceicao











Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Fabio Paratici is reportedly a big fan of Porto manager Sergio Conceicao.

A report from Football London has provided more details on the potential managerial movements in north London.

The international break is the best opportunity during a season to change managers if the need arises.

For Tottenham chief Daniel Levy, that may be the case after Antonio Conte’s outburst after their match against Southampton.

There’s a belief among some of the Spurs squad that he may not be in charge for their next match against Everton.

It means that Fabio Paratici now needs to work on finding a potential replacement for the Italian.

That is, if he too doesn’t lose his job, which a report from CalcioMercato claims is also possible.

One man who is now being potentially considered at Tottenham is Sergio Conceicao.

The 48-year-old has a magnificent recent record domestically in Portugal with Porto.

His side have lost just four times since the start of last season, although they look set to miss out on the league title to Benfica.

Conceicao’s time at the Estadio do Dragao may be coming to an end soon, which could provide Spurs with an intriguing possibility.

Tottenham direct Paratici a big fan of Sergio Conceicao

The report from Football London states that, ‘Luis Enrique would be a fascinating choice and he’s someone Fabio Paratici loves, along with Porto boss Sergio Conceicao, who is reportedly considering stepping down at the Portuguese side.’

It wouldn’t be the first time that Tottenham had considered appointing Sergio Conceicao.

Before they brought in Antonio Conte the Portuguese was on their list of potential candidates.

Porto currently play a 4-4-2 system with very advanced wingers, a system completely different to Antonio Conte’s style.

To implement this at Tottenham would likely require more reinforcements in midfield and potentially another centre-forward.

Whether Antonio Conte’s army of wing-backs would fit in is difficult to see as well, as Conceicao prefers his full-backs to sit slightly deeper.

If Paratici does leave Tottenham then Sergio Conceicao may prove to be an unlikely option.

However, if he does become a free agent, that would certainly make an appointment easier.

