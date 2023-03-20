Some Tottenham players think Conte is getting sacked before they play Everton











Tottenham are in crisis at the moment and there is a growing feeling that Antonio Conte has made his bed this weekend.

The Italian ranted after the 3-3 draw with Southampton and many have suggested he’s essentially sealed his fate at the club. It will mark the end of a turbulent relationship between Conte and the club. And in the end, it will go down as a failed appointment by Tottenham.

Conte to leave Spurs

The question now for Spurs and Daniel Levy is just when do they part ways with Conte. And according to The Sun, that departure could come sooner rather than later.

The Sun reports that some players are now expecting Conte to be sacked before Spurs play Everton after the international break on April 3rd. Some of the senior Tottenham players are believed to be stunned by Conte’s outburst and rather than it giving them a kick up the backside, it has simply irked them even more.

Daniel Levy faces the big decision over whether to sack Conte and pay hefty compensation. Conte’s contract is up in the summer anyway, although there is an option to extend.

TBR’s View: Sooner the better

What a mess this is now. Spurs always seem to do things the hard way and this is just another example.

Remarkably, they’re still fourth and Conte will point to that. But he’s lucky there isn’t a game now for a few weeks, as the players would no doubt chuck in a dismal performance after those comments.

For Conte, it’s all well and good being outspoken. But he may have crossed the line here. Conte simply has to leave Spurs now, there’s no way back.

Ultimately, it’s going to cost him his job one way or another. For Tottenham, getting rid quickly would be better, especially if the feeling among the players is one of annoyance.