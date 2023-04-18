Tottenham scouts watched wonderkid Gabri Veiga yesterday, Man City really want him











Tottenham Hotspur scouts were in attendance yesterday to watch Gabri Veiga in action for Celta Vigo.

That’s according to a report from 90min, who suggest plenty of Premier League clubs were keeping a close eye on the 20-year-old.

The season may not quite be over, but attention is already turning to the summer transfer window.

Daniel Levy has his work cut at Spurs right now, with plenty on his to-do list.

The most important signing he’ll make this summer is the one in the dugout.

Tottenham are still no closer to appointing a full-time replacement for Antonio Conte.

Cristian Stellini is filling in right now, but results aren’t heading in the right direction.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Champions League qualification looks less and less likely, which will affect their summer recruitment.

One position that needs attention is central midfield.

The Tottenham squad currently doesn’t have an attacking option in that area.

James Maddison has previously been linked, and if Leicester City are relegated that may work in their favour.

However, Tottenham have now sent their scouts to watch wonderkid Gabri Veiga.

The young Spaniard could solve their issues in that area, and continue to improve for years to come.

Tottenham scouts watch Veiga in action

The report from 90min states that, ‘Sources have now confirmed that a number of English clubs were present to cast their eye over him during Celta’s defeat to fellow mid-table side Mallorca on Monday.

‘Representatives from Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur were all at Balaidos.

‘90min understands that of these interested clubs, Man City are pushing hard to strike a deal for Veiga.’

If Manchester City are pushing hard to sign Veiga, Tottenham’s scouts may have wasted a trip.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

His £35m release clause is certainly affordable for Spurs, but convincing the ‘amazing’ Spanish youngster to reject playing for Pep Guardiola could be very difficult.

Veiga played just over an hour against Mallorca, and couldn’t add to his nine goals and four assists.

However, he’s done plenty in La Liga this season to convince any potential suitors he’s worth signing.

Already it may be an issue for Tottenham that Veiga has previously suggested he dreams of playing for Arsenal.

