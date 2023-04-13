Journalist shares how much James Maddison will cost Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with plenty of players over the last few months, but none more than Leicester City star James Maddison.

The Englishman is one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League. Despite playing for a Foxes side who have been woeful this season, he has scored nine goals and provided six assists in 23 league appearances.

That is a fantastic record, and it’s almost certain that he will leave Leicester this summer. Tottenham will have to spend big if they want to sign him.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Maddison was a big target for Newcastle United last summer.

The Magpies tabled two bids to sign the Englishman – one in the region of £40 million and the second worth £50 million. Leicester turned both offers down and demanded £60 million. (Sky Sports reported in August 2022)

No move materialised last summer, but because Maddison will soon have just one year left on his contract, many felt Leicester’s stance would soften, and they would accept a lower bid this time around.

However, Dean Jones has claimed that Spurs will have to spend big to sign the ‘incredible‘ playmaker as even £50 million may not be enough to get a deal over the line.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “I think we’re going to be hearing of more interest from other teams coming into the back end of this season. I reckon James Maddison is also going to have interest from clubs abroad.

“I think that will be something for him to seriously weigh up as he considers how he takes the next step in his career and also to make sure that he remains part of the England set-up.

“He’s not actually bad value; I’ve seen a lot of reports of £50 million; I think it will be more than that. I think we might even get up to £60 million if this becomes a bidding war; even at that sort of money, I think James Maddison has a lot to offer. Tottenham won’t believe this deal is anywhere close to being done.”

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Maddison is still just 26 years old – he isn’t even in the prime of his career yet.

The Englishman is a fantastic talent. He can score goals, create chances and is excellent in set pieces. He would be a fine signing for most clubs in the Premier League, including and especially Tottenham.

The one thing Spurs lack in their squad is a creative outlet. They need a player who will play in the pocket between their midfield and attack, and Maddison would be an exceptional option there.

However, whether Daniel Levy will sanction a £60 million bid to get him remains to be seen.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

