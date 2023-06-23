Tottenham are looking into other transfer targets after distancing themselves from the race to sign Marc Guehi this summer.

Guehi has emerged as a target for Spurs and other clubs. After a fine season with Crystal Palace, Guehi has found himself among the England squad and looks set for a big future.

However, according to 90Min, that future won’t be at Spurs as it stands.

Photo by Domenic Aquilina – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Tottenham to walk away from Marc Guehi transfer

90Min is claiming today that Tottenham are big fans of Guehi but are looking at other defenders thanks to the asking price.

It’s claimed Palace are looking for £60m for Guehi, a fee Spurs are simply not willing to go to right now.

One player being considered by Tottenham over Guehi is Bayer Leverkusen star, Edmond Tapsoba. The defender is believed to be keen on a move to north London, although he has admirers in Liverpool and Manchester.

Guehi, meanwhile, will be keeping himself on his toes as the transfer window progresses.

Liverpool are thought to be keen on him, while Arsenal are also known to hold an admiration for him.

Palace paid around £18m to sign Guehi from Chelsea. Any sale will result in a big profit for the Selhurst Park club.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Sensible deals only

While Tottenham fans do get frustrated at some of their transfer activity, there is non sense in paying £60m for Marc Guehi right now.

Yes, they need a defender or two this summer. But they need to be smart with their spending and splashing £60m on Guehi makes little sense.

Of course, it had been claimed Postecoglou wanted Premier League experience and therefore was open to Guehi signing.

But the new Spurs boss will understand the situation and unless that figure drops down a lot, then Guehi will not be in Tottenham white next season.