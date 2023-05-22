Liverpool now enter race to sign £50m Premier League defender











Liverpool are keen on signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer, as the race for his signature hots up.

Guehi is emerging as one of the top young defenders in the Premier League. He was given his England debut not too long ago and has shone for Palace since signing for £18m.

A host of clubs including Tottenham and Arsenal are believed to be keen on signing Guehi.

And now, according to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have put the big centre-back on their list as well.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool keen on signing Marc Guehi

The Mail reports how both Liverpool and Manchester United are now looking into the possibility of signing Guehi.

Palace are believed to be wanting around £50m to even consider selling a player who is considered ‘brilliant‘ for the Eagles.

But with a Euros in 2024, Guehi might see this as his chance to make an impression at a bigger club and the likes of Liverpool will interest him.

Guehi came through at Chelsea but was snapped up by Palace after some impressive loan spells. Palace have him tied down until 2026 meaning they hold the cards as it stands.

However, a big bid could tempt Palace, who are also facing a fight to keep star man Wilfried Zaha as well.

Guehi can shine for the Reds

Marc Guehi is a top young defender. At 22, he has plenty of time to get even better and the idea of him learning alongside Virgil van Dijk is a big opportunity.

Liverpool do have Ibou Konate on the books as well. But with Joe Gomez never quite doing it and Joel Matip getting on, there could be an opening for Guehi here.

It would be a big surprise to see the defender not move on this summer. And if it is to be Liverpool, then it’s a massive coup for the Anfield club.

