Marc Guehi may move up Tottenham’s list of transfer targets this summer now that Ange Postecoglou is the Spurs manager.

That is according to Ben Jacobs who was speaking on Last Word on Spurs about Tottenham’s transfer plans.

The journalist says that Postecoglou is asking Tottenham to sign players who are proven at the Premier League level, and Guehi could be one that they move for.

Of course, the Crystal Palace defender has been one that Tottenham have looked at for quite some time, but with Postecoglou looking for Premier League talent, he could now move up their list of targets.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Guehi could move to Spurs

Jacobs shared what he knows about the £60m defender.

“From Postecoglou’s point of view, he’ll have input and he’s asking for proven Premier League quality, so you suddenly have a scenario where someone like Guehi could move up the list and Max Kilman has been a long-term Spurs target, so it will be interesting to see if they still fancy him now,” Jacobs said.

“Guehi could be an interesting one, it will be intriguing to see what the fee is. They will be quite stubborn on this, £55m, £60m, £65m, something like that.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Good strategy

Whether it’s Guehi, Max Kilman or someone else, signing proven Premier League players is never a bad strategy.

These footballers know what it takes to cut it at the top level, they don’t need to adapt to a new league, and in Guehi’s case, he probably wouldn’t even have to move house.

Spurs could do a lot worse than signing Guehi this summer, but if that £60m pricetag is accurate, this could be a deal that Tottenham are rather hesitant to jump into.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on heading into the summer.