Report: After Rice and Mount, Arsenal have just made another English player a top target this summer











Arsenal are going to really beef up their squad this summer, and it sounds as though an English revolution could be at the heart of the Gunners’ transfer plans.

Arsenal already have the likes of Bukayo Saka, Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith Rowe making up an incredibly solid English core at the Emirates, and they could well be about to add to that.

Declan Rice has been earmarked as the Gunners’ top transfer target this summer, while there have also been strong links to Mason Mount coming out of the Emirates.

Now, they’ve added a third English player as a top target going into this summer, with The Express reporting that Marc Guehi is one of the Gunners’ priority defensive targets alongside Mohamed Simakan.

Arsenal certainly need a new centre-back – as we’ve seen lately, they’re struggling for depth in that spot, and Guehi would fit that bill to perfection.

The centre-back has been dubbed a ‘star of the future’ in the past, and he’s already shown that he has what it takes to perform in the Premier League to an incredibly high level.

Indeed, Guehi’s showings for Crystal Palace over the past few years have been nothing short of brilliant. He’s become an England international that time and has even taken on the duty of being the Palace captain.

At the age of just 23, Guehi is an incredibly mature player, and he’s ready for that next step in his career.

So far, Guehi has risen to any challenge put in front of him, and maybe, just maybe he’d be able to challenge William Saliba for a spot in the starting XI at Arsenal if he were to head to the Emirates.

This is certainly a transfer rumour worth being excited about.

