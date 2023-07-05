Tottenham Hotspur are now set to the release clause for Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson this summer.

A report from Turkish outlet Aksam suggests that Spurs are the frontrunners to sign the 24-year-old centre-back.

Ange Postecoglou has already brought in two players in key areas this summer.

Guglielmo Vicario may have been handed the number 13 shirt but looks set to be his number one next season.

Playmaker James Maddison has also arrived and will finally give Tottenham some much-needed creativity in midfield.

Tottenham have now set their sights on fixing the next problem in their squad which is at centre-back.

Plenty of names have been linked, with Micky Van de Ven looking particularly promising.

Edmond Tapsoba is also on their list, but Tottenham are reportedly prepared to pay the release clause of Galatasaray star Victor Nelsson.

The Danish international would fit the bill for Spurs as a ball-playing centre-back.

However, the title-winning defender won’t be cheap and Tottenham are unlikely to bring in more than one defender unless a host of players depart.

Tottenham could pay record fee for Galatasaray defender Nelsson

The report from Aksam suggests that Tottenham are the ‘biggest suitor’ for Nelsson this summer.

They suggest that Spurs wanted to bid £18.8m for the Dane, but could now match his £21.4m release clause.

This would make Nelsson the most expensive player ever to be bought from the Turkish Super Lig.

The record was previously held by Cenk Tosun when he joined Everton for £20m.

Nelsson is a good defender with plenty of promise but doesn’t appear to be Tottenham’s main target.

Micky Van de Ven appears to be close to a move to Spurs after reportedly agreeing to join the club.

The Dutch defender is arguably a better fit for Ange Postecoglou’s tactics than Nelsson.

He’s also got experience in a tougher league than Nelsson, who would need to make a big step up from Turkey to the Premier League.

Galatasaray want to keep Nelsson, but will be glad Tottenham are willing to pay his release should they decide to sign the Dane.

Postecoglou has plenty of options to choose from now, which is a great position to be in at this stage of the summer.