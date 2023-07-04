Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven was reportedly left with an ‘excellent feeling’ after holding talks with Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou.

That’s according to De Telegraaf, which claims that Van de Ven has verbally agreed to a five-year deal with Spurs ahead of a possible switch to north London.

Postecoglou officially started work at Hotspur Way over the weekend as he prepares for his debut season in England. The Aussie boss has already moved to bolster his squad by bringing in James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario, from Leicester City and Empoli respectively.

Tottenham are also closing in on snapping up former Fulham winger Manor Solomon on a free transfer and they are widely expected to target a centre-back next.

Micky van de Ven seems to be the man for Spurs at the moment, despite the club also holding an interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Indeed, Sky Sports claims the Dutchman has already agreed terms with Tottenham.

And Postecoglou seems to have played a pivotal role in convincing the defender to agree to a switch to north London.

Van de Ven impressed by Postecoglou

De Telegraaf reports that Van de Ven, his father and his agent all travelled to London recently.

The Wolfsburg star is said to have left with an ‘excellent feeling’ after positive talks with Postecoglou and agreed to a five-year deal with Spurs.

Tottenham now face the task of reaching an agreement with Wolfsburg on the transfer fee to bring in Van de Ven.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

If Tottenham do manage to bring in Van de Ven over the coming days, they will reportedly pip Bayern Munich and Liverpool to signing him.

The 22-year-old has impressed in Germany over the past year and looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.

Both Maddison and Vicario have already spoken about Postecoglou’s influence in bringing them to Tottenham. And it seems the Aussie boss has also impressed Van de Ven.

Postecoglou has become renowned for his charisma and despite the fact he isn’t exactly a household name yet, he’s clearly playing a pivotal role in getting players through the door this summer.