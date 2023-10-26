Tottenham Hotspur’s players and fans will be getting increasingly excited about seeing Rodrigo Bentancur return to training.

In a video shared by the club, it looks like he’s already close to firing on all cylinders ahead of returning to the side.

Ange Postecoglou has done a fantastic job improving the players in the Tottenham squad who weren’t necessarily starting under Antonio Conte.

The improvement seen in the likes of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr has been remarkable.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

However, under the surface, the excitement has slowly been building around the return of Rodrigo Bentancur.

Aside from Harry Kane, the £21.8m midfielder was the club’s best player last season before picking up a serious injury.

He’s not featured since February and Postecoglou has made sure that he’s not rushed back into action, although he’s been impressed already.

Bentancur showed in training this week that he’s already looking sharp and his Tottenham teammates loved what they saw.

Many would have assumed in the summer that the 26-year-old would have waltzed straight into Postecoglou’s team when he was fit.

The performances of Tottenham’s midfielders this season means that might not necessarily be the case.

Bentancur scores wondergoal in Tottenham training

In the video shared by the club, the ball is played out to the edge of the box by Fraser Forster.

Rodrigo Bentancur cushions the ball with the instep of his right foot and in the same movement, brings his foot back before half-volleying his shot into the top corner.

His teammates have their heads in their hands, with Alejo Veliz and Emerson Royal both jumping on the Uruguayan and applauding his amazing shot.

Bentancur was pictured with his Tottenham teammate in training a couple of weeks ago, but such was the nature of his injury, that didn’t mean he was close to playing.

Postecoglou has even admitted to reducing his workload as he understands how important it is for the Uruguayan to take his time in his recovery.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Tottenham have been brilliant this season but the main worry about the squad is that if their best players pick up injuries then their replacements are not up to the same standard.

Bentancur immediately improves the overall standard of Tottenham’s midfield and the cheer when he eventually returns to action at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be deafening.