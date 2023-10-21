‘He’s looking good in training’: Ange raves about Spurs player yet to feature this season

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has provided an update on the fitness of Rodrigo Bentancur.

The Spurs boss was speaking at his pre-match press conference – as per football.london – ahead of the Premier League meeting with Fulham on Monday.

Postecoglou confirmed that Bentancur was back in training and was “looking good”. However, he stressed that Tottenham’s coaches would be careful with easing him back into action.

Bentancur has been on the sidelines since surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament back in February.

He has gradually stepped up training with the Spurs first-team over the past month. Postecoglou previously said the Uruguay international could be back in action in November.

The Tottenham boss confirmed that Bentancur wouldn’t be in the squad against Fulham, but nonetheless suggested that the player is very much on the right track.

“No, he won’t be in the squad Monday,” he said. “We’ll take our time with him as he’s missed a lot of football.

“We’ll be careful with him. Now he’s sort of fully training, so that means he’s into the whole session.

“We’ve drip-fed him into training the last month and he’s coped pretty well with that. Now he’s into full training.

“We’ve got to be mindful that he’s missed a fair bit of football, but I think the more he trains with the first team over the next few weeks we’ll sort of pick our moment.

“He’s looking good in training. It was great to have him for the last couple of weeks to fully integrate with the guys who are here and we’re looking forward to having him back.”

Our view

Bentancur’s return to training is a welcome boost for Postecoglou. He’s a world-class player and was one of the best in the Spurs team last season before his injury.

Tottenham have begun the season well, and Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr have done very well. Nonetheless, Spurs will need more strength in depth as the season wears on.

In addition, Bissouma and Sarr are expected to be away at the Africa Cup of Nations at the start of the year.

Hopefully Bentancur will be well up and running and slotting in seamlessly in the Spurs team by that point.