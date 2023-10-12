It was a simple picture shared by Tottenham’s social media team, but seeing Rodrigo Bentancur back in training is incredibly exciting for Spurs fans right now.

The post has already received nearly 7,000 likes at the time of writing with a captain that suggests the wait may be over sooner or later to see the Uruguayan back in action.

At the start of 2023, there were only two candidates for Tottenham’s Player of the Season award.

Harry Kane was playing at the level that everyone expected from England’s captain and the club’s record goalscorer.

Alongside him, Rodrigo Bentancur was playing out of his skin for Spurs but their campaign was on the brink of collapsing after the World Cup break.

Antonio Conte’s interest was dwindling and it was starting to reflect in the mood and performances of the squad.

And then against Leicester City, Bentancur opened the scoring in what was his final action of the season.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

After 65 minutes he was substituted with a knee injury that has ruled him out for the last eight months.

Bentancur’s rehab has been long and arduous, but seeing him in Tottenham training will give fans another reason to get excited about a superb start to the campaign.

There’s no need to rush him back into action right now, but he’ll be required at the start of next year.

Bentancur ‘stepping up’ in Tottenham training

The picture of Bentancur shared by the club shows Bentancur doing some mobility work alongside the captain, ‘Lolo stepping it up’.

Ange Postecoglou has suggested that the £20m midfielder’s return date is still earmarked for next month.

The Australian is taking every measure to make sure there’s no reoccurrence of Bentancur’s knee issue.

He’s withdrawn Bentancur from training recently to protect him but the Tottenham star appears to be nearing a return to action.

The emergence of Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma’s incredible form has meant that Spurs haven’t missed the 26-year-old this year.

However, the pair will both be going to the African Cup of Nations next year meaning Bentancur will need to be fit to play in their place if he hasn’t already broken into the team by then.

Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

After such a serious injury, it’s important for Tottenham and Bentancur to remain cautious.

But the Uruguayan’s return will be another positive in a summer full of ups for Tottenham fans.