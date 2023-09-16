Ange Postecoglou has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur star Rodrigo Bentancur was left dejected after he was pulled out of training this week.

The Uruguayan was spotted with the group on Thursday for the first time since February. He’s not fully back yet, and Postecoglou and his staff are being very careful with how they manage his rehabilitation.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou shares why Rodrigo Bentancur was left dejected

Tottenham signed Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus in January last year for a fee of £21.5 million (Sky Sports).

The Uruguayan quickly became a fan favourite at Spurs and was one of their best midfielders. He formed a fantastic partnership with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and played a huge part in helping them pip Arsenal to fourth that season.

Bentancur, sadly, suffered a very serious knee injury in February this year, and he has been out of action since. His return isn’t expected for another month or so, but he has been spotted back on the training pitches.

Postecoglou has now claimed that Bentancur was only allowed to warm up with the squad at Hotspur Way this week. He was pulled out before the full session, and the Spurs boss has revealed that left the midfielder a bit dejected.

He said, as per Football London: “A couple of weeks ago, he came barging into my room wanting to start in the team. Rehab — talk to any player — that’s a tough thing. It’s not that you have to do the work. It’s the solitary element of it, where you’re not with the group.

“Just having him do the warm-ups and him being involved, he was buzzing yesterday. Then he was fairly dejected when we pulled him out after the warm-up.

“It’s good. It’s fair to say, he’s still got a fair bit of work to do. But great to have him involved, and I guess that just encourages him a bit more. It’s great to see.”

TBR View:

Tottenham have gotten off to a great start this season.

The North Londoners have 10 points on the board after four games, and a win today against Sheffield United would make this their best start to a season since 1965.

Yves Bissouma, who plays in Bentancur’s position now, has played a massive part in Tottenham’s early success, and they haven’t missed the Uruguayan as much this season as a result.

However, his return will definitely be a massive boost for Spurs when it does happen in the coming months.