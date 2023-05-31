Jermaine Pennant says there's no chance Arsenal are signing 'fantastic' player this summer











TalkSPORT pundit Jermaine Pennant couldn’t believe it when a fan suggested that Arsenal could sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

That just reminded you of Sol Campbell, didn’t it?

As much as Arsenal fans would love to see another Tottenham hero move across North London, just so that it would annoy their fierce rivals, Pennant is convinced that it will not happen with Kane this summer, he said on talkSPORT.

There’s ‘no chance’ Tottenham star Harry Kane will join Arsenal

ESPN’s Mark Ogden wrote an article this week about why Arsenal should be bold enough to make a move for players like Jude Bellingham and Tottenham star Harry Kane this summer.

The journalist gave the example of how Manchester United stole Robin van Persie away from Arsenal when he entered the final year of his contract over a decade ago. That led to the Red Devils winning the Premier League title.

Ogden believes Kane would have a very similar impact if Arsenal somehow managed to sign the Tottenham Hotspur star this summer, and a listener on talkSPORT was of a similar opinion.

Pennant couldn’t believe what he was hearing and made it clear to everyone that this is one transfer that simply will not happen this summer.

He said: “That’s never going to happen. No chance.

“I can tell you now, categorically, Harry Kane would not go to Arsenal and ruin his legacy.”

TBR View:

Anything is possible in football, but Kane joining Arsenal this summer is as close to impossible as something can be.

The ‘fantastic‘ Englishman will enter the final year of his contract this July, and there is a good chance he will leave Spurs, who haven’t even qualified for Europe next season.

However, Arsenal are the last club Daniel Levy will consider selling him to, which makes this move a non-starter.

If you’re an Arsenal fan and you want to dream, Kane will be a free agent next summer, just like Sol Campbell was all those years ago. If there’s ever a chance for the Gunners to sign him, it’s in 12 months’ time.

But, even then, it’s extremely unlikely.

