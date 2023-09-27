Tottenham now willing to sell ‘outstanding’ 27-year-old for £14m loss in January

Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly willing to sell playmaker Giovani Lo Celso in January as he continues to be on the fringes of Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

A report from Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb has shared more details on the Argentinian’s future.

Few Spurs fans would have expected Giovani Lo Celso to still be at the club this season if you had asked them about the 27-year-old last year.

He had just departed on his second successive loan spell to Spanish club Villarreal.

Lo Celso was set to be part of Argentina’s World Cup squad last year before picking up an injury that ruled him out of the tournament and subsequently a winner’s medal.

However, the arrival of Ange Postecoglou in the summer saw every player offered an opportunity to impress.

Lo Celso appeared to take that chance with Postecoglou praising him during pre-season.

A summer sale was eventually ruled out despite plenty of interest but things haven’t gone to plan since then.

He’s started just once in all competitions this season but was withdrawn at half-time against Fulham with an injury.

Lo Celso has missed the last three league games due to a hamstring issue and even if he was fit, the form of James Maddison would have likely kept him out of the team anyway.

It now looks like Tottenham could sell Lo Celso in January with several clubs still keen.

His contract is running down and there’s a chance Spurs wouldn’t make all of their £27m transfer fee back.

Tottenham could sell Lo Celso in January

The report from TuttoMercatoWeb suggests that Tottenham would ask for just £13m for Lo Celso in the upcoming transfer window.

Italian champions Napoli are still interested after he was reportedly their priority signing in the summer.

Spurs were only keen on selling a straight sale for Lo Celso in the summer but that was reportedly changed too.

The club would now be open to a six-month loan with an obligation to buy next summer.

The ‘outstanding’ playmaker has been on the cusp of being brilliant for Tottenham but for whatever reason it’s never happened.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Tottenham may think about whether to sell Lo Celso in January if James Maddison picked up an injury in the meantime.

The Argentine is the most natural replacement for the England international.

He’s shown incredibly quickly how important he is to the side and how much Spurs have missed that creativity in midfield.

Maddison may force Lo Celso out of the club but also shows how important he could end up being to Postecoglou.