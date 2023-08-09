Ange Postecoglou has praised Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso for his display against Barcelona last night.

Postecoglou caught up with Spurs Play after Tottenham fell to a 4-2 defeat to Xavi’s men on Tuesday evening.

The Aussie boss named a second-string side to travel to Spain after Tottenham faced Shakhtar Donetsk just two days earlier.

Key players such as Harry Kane and James Maddison were left behind in North London, giving the likes of Richarlison and Giovani Lo Celso a chance to impress Postecoglou.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Richarlison struggled to get into the game last night, but Lo Celso put in another encouraging display from midfield.

The 27-year-old has impressed during pre-season and seems perfectly suited to Postecoglou’s attacking system.

Lo Celso was named as part of a midfield three alongside Oliver Skipp and Yves Bissouma. And Postecoglou was really impressed with the trio last night.

Postecoglou on Lo Celso

Speaking to Spurs Play, Postecoglou moved to heap praise on last night’s midfield three, which included Lo Celso.

“I thought our midfield three were outstanding,” he said. “They really had to work hard both ways but they got hold of the ball and were really dangerous.

“Some really strong defensive work as well from the lads in the second half. As I said, we just ran out of legs.”

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Lo Celso was heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham earlier this summer after returning from another spell in Spain.

The Argentine midfielder has spent the past 18 months on loan at Villarreal after being frozen out by former boss Antonio Conte.

Indeed, Tottenham were reportedly willing to sell Lo Celso this summer amid interest from Napoli and Barca. But he looks set to stay at Spurs now and become an important part of Postecoglou’s squad moving forward.

Spurs failed to see out a win over Barca last night after leading 2-1 for the majority of the game thanks to a first half brace from Skipp.

Postecoglou’s men conceded three late goals against the La Liga champions, but the Aussie boss will be delighted with his side’s display.